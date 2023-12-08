Watch CBS News
Tight end Lucas Krull hasn't caught an NFL pass yet, but Broncos hope he can be aerial threat like injured Greg Dulcich

The Broncos have sorely missed field-stretching tight end Greg Dulcich this season. Dulcich has played in just parts of two games because of recurring hamstring issues that also plagued the UCLA alum as a rookie last year.

The lack of a consistent pass-catching threat at tight end has hampered Coach Sean Payton's play-calling, although he believes he might have an answer in a player who's never caught an NFL pass.

"Lucas (Krull) is one of those guys that we feel is a candidate to be that type of player," Payton said of the second-year undrafted pro from Pitt who was elevated from the practice squad last week and targeted by Wilson on the final play in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.

Jimmie Ward leapt in front Krull and intercepted the pass with 9 seconds left.

