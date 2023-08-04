Lowline Fire burning in Gunnison County 54% contained, 1776 acres burned

The Lowline Fire burning in Gunnison County was 54% contained as of Friday morning. The wildland fire was started by lightning last month.

Since the fire was sparked on July 26, it has burned 1776 acres near Crested Butte. Firefighters say high humidity in the area has helped dampen fire activity.

Forest Service

Some evacuations remain in place.

Additional Fire Location Details: 14 miles north, northeast of Gunnison, 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte. Located on a ridge at 9,400-foot elevation between Squirrel and Mill Creeks, 3.5 miles west of County Road 730, Ohio Pass Road.

For more information about fire size and response, visit the GMUG Fire Information Facebook page. For more information about evacuation statuses, visit the Gunnison County website.