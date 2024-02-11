Lowest and highest scoring Super Bowl games of NFL history, and how the 2024 score compares

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday night, but it wasn't close to the highest-scoring Super Bowls in history.

Coming out of halftime, though, it was rough with a score of 10-3.

Here are the highest- and lowest-scoring Super Bowl games in NFL history, dating back to the first Super Bowl in 1967.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks a field goal as punter Tommy Townsend holds during the first half of Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Julio Cortez / AP

What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time?

The highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time was Super Bowl XXIX in 1995. The 49ers beat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, for a total of 75 points.

At Super Bowl LII in 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the New England Patriots, winning 41-33, for a total of 74 points. The game was also the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl win.

The Eagles returned to the Super Bowl in 2023 in what was the third highest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time. They faced off against the Chiefs, but lost 38-35, for a total of 73 points.

What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time?

The lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time was Super Bowl LIII in 2019. Just 16 total points were scored between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots won, 13-3.

The previous record, set in 1973 at Super Bowl VII, was 21 points. The Miami Dolphins defeated Washington 14-7.

Just 22 points were scored in Super Bowl IX in 1975 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers won 16-6.

The Dolphins also hold the record for the fewest points scored in a Super Bowl. The team suffered a 24-3 loss in Super Bowl VI in 1972.