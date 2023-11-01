Applications open for Colorado's Low-income Energy Assistance Program

Furnaces that have been idle during the last few months will be cranked up much more this month as cold temperatures arrive in Colorado. And just in time, those struggling to make ends meet and pay their energy bills can start asking for assistance.

Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

Low-income families can get a significant portion of their bills paid through the Low-income Energy Assistance Program, but not all low-income families qualify.

Applications opened Wednesday for the LEAP program. The program runs from November to April.

LINK: Low Energy Assistance Program details from the Colorado Department of Human Services

Payments are sent directly to the energy company to help offset expenses.