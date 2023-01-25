Loveland police search for Promenade Shops at Centerra robbery suspects

Police in Loveland are asking for help finding the armed robbery suspects who were involved in multiple robberies at The Promenade Shops at Centerra on Monday night.

The complex is located off Interstate 25 and US 34. The alleged robberies occurred around 7 p.m. Monday, police said.

Loveland Police

Another robbery occurred at the Ulta store in Johnstown with suspects that matched the description of those in Loveland, according to police.

Investigators believe they're the same people.

Loveland Police Department

When confronted by employees in Loveland, the suspects reportedly made threats and flashed a firearm. The Johnstown incident did not involve a gun, police said.

The suspects fled in a maroon colored 2015 Kia Optima, according to police. The license plate is believed to be stolen, but reads BML Z56.

Both robberies are connected to a stolen 2012 Kia Optima. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loveland Police Department at (970) 667-2151.