Loveland police search for Promenade Shops at Centerra robbery suspects

Police in Loveland are asking for help finding the armed robbery suspects who were involved in multiple robberies at The Promenade Shops at Centerra on Monday night. The complex is located off Interstate 25 and US 34. 

Another robbery occurred at the Ulta store in Johnstown. When confronted by employees, the suspects reportedly made threats and flashed a firearm. 

Both robberies are connected to a stolen 2012 Kia Optima. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loveland Police Department at (970) 667-2151.

