Love of heritage changed Westwood arts leader

By Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

He's been a driving force in the creation of the Westwood Creative Arts District.

Santiago Jaramillo says developing a love of his heritage through the arts was life-changing. Now he's sharing this love with others.

Jaramillo engaged in drugs and alcohol abuse in his youth and says that engaging in Aztec dancing was a turning point for him.

"The introduction to the dancing gave me that passion and that pride to know 'I gotta do better.'"  When you put on that outfit, that's not just you, you're representing a whole culture.  I can't tell you the love that I was able to feel.  I was 33 when I sobered up."

Jaramillo's D3 arts nonprofit provides regular arts-based programs for young people in the Westwood community, and for people recovering from substance abuse.

Jaramillo advises others who struggle, "Reach out, get help. Don't give up. Don't ever give up. Never give up."

First published on September 30, 2022 / 6:30 PM

