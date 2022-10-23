Louisville Police shoot and kill man they say had a butcher's knife

Louisville Police shot and killed a man they say had a butcher's knife Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 300 Block of East Street, near Courtesy Road and Empire Road around 6:00 a.m.

In a statement, officers responded to calls regarding domestic violence. When officers arrived, a bloody 57-year-old man was in the house holding a butcher's knife.

The man threatened the three officers at the scene with the knife and they shot him, the department said in a statement Sunday afternoon. No officers were injured in the shooting, officials said.

A photo shows the scene of a police shooting at the 300 Block of E Street in Louisville. CBS

Louisville Police said they're not releasing the name of the man they shot, or the officers that fired their weapons.

The Boulder County Investigation Team, as well as the District Attorney's Office, will investigate this shooting, and all officers that were involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy in incidents such as this.

The Colorado Crisis Services line is 1-844-493-8255, and if you or someone you love has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found at the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

"We're all saddened by today's incident," City Manager Jeff Durbin said, in part, at a news conference Sunday afternoon. "It's our hope that the entire Louisville community can move forward and recover."

District Attorney Michael Dougherty praised Police Chief Dave Hayes for alerting his office and outside investigators as to the shooting. He said Louisville Police has no role in investigating the shooting and officers' conduct.

In response to a reporter's question, Hayes said he didn't know if there were any previous 911 calls or calls for service at the same location.