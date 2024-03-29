Watch CBS News
Longmont Colorado police searching for witnesses in deadly shooting

By Libby Smith

Longmont Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed a deadly shooting on Main Street on March 29, 2024. Officers say two men, who'd just left the Speakeasy Bar and Venue, were fighting when one of the men was shot. 

36-year-old Christopher Johnston died from his injuries. Police say the other man called 911 and remained on the scene until police arrived. 

As officers continue to investigate the incident, they're asking anyone who was in the Speakeasy from 9:00 p.m. March 28 to 12:30 a.m. March 29 who hasn't spoken to police to contact Longmont Detective Jon High at 303-651-8584. Investigators also want to see any video cellphone or surveillance that was taken in the area.

