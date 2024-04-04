Longest turbine blades hauled via rail leave Colorado

Two dozens of the longest wind turbine blades to be transported by railroad left Greeley on Wednesday bound for Texas.

The 264-foot V163 blades were manufactured at the Vestas facility in Windsor, per a company spokesperson.

Workers prepared a Vestas wind turbine blade for transport. Union Pacific Railroad

Standard turbine blades span 177 feet.

Union Pacific Railroad is handling the majority of the transport using 72 rail cars. It will take five days for the train to travel to The Port of Brownsville, located at the southern tip of Texas's gulf coast.

Vestas/Facebook

Vestas, in a social media post, thanked OmniTRAX, Inc. and Burlington Northern-Santa Fe rail companies for their collaboration in the transport.