Logan O'Connor becomes fifth Colorado Avalanche player to score short-handed goal in 2 straight games

Logan O'Connor on Thursday became the fifth player in Colorado Avalanche franchise history to tally a short-handed goal in back-to-back games. That includes the franchise's days when they were the Quebec Nordiques before the mid-1990s.

Logan O'Connor of the Colorado Avalanche scores against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on October 19, 2023. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Avalanche won their home opener 4-0 against the Chicago Blackhawks in part thanks to O'Connor's strong play. His goal was the first of the game and came in the first period as he zoomed out of the zone, took a feed from Andrew Cogliano and beat Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek with a shot over his glove.

"We're using our speed and playing to our instincts," said the speedy winger. "It just gives teams less time and space."

O'Connor also scored a short-handed goal in Seattle on Tuesday. The last Avs player to score short-handed goals in back-to-back games was captain Gabriel Landeskog in March 2013.