Lockdown ordered on University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus, classes canceled

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus will be closed Friday after a shelter-in-place situation happened early in the morning. So far it's not clear if anyone is or was in danger.

University police ordered a lockdown at 7 a.m. and warned people to lock doors, turn out lights and be silent. About 12 minutes later they said the situation was not an active shooter situation, but the shelter in place should continue.

The UCCS campus is located along Austin Bluffs Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs. It is one of four universities in the University of Colorado system. The others are in Boulder, Denver and Aurora (the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus).

First published on February 16, 2024 / 7:29 AM MST

