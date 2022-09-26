Littleton High School closed Monday due to power issues

Littleton High School was closed on Monday due to an electrical issue. The high school didn't have full power to the building, according to a tweet from the school.

Google Earth

Xcel Energy crews were at the school on Monday working on the issue. Because they cannot predict when power will be restored, classes at LHS were canceled for Monday.

Littleton High School will be closed today for both staff and students due to an electrical issue. We currently do not have full power in the building, and while Xcel is onsite working on the issue, we cannot predict when power will be restored. — Littleton HS (@LHSLPS) September 26, 2022

The school will make a decision about after-school activities and athletics by 1 p.m.