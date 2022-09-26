Watch CBS News
Littleton High School closed Monday due to power issues

Littleton High School was closed on Monday due to an electrical issue. The high school didn't have full power to the building, according to a tweet from the school. 

Xcel Energy crews were at the school on Monday working on the issue. Because they cannot predict when power will be restored, classes at LHS were canceled for Monday. 

The school will make a decision about after-school activities and athletics by 1 p.m.

September 26, 2022 / 9:36 AM

