Neighbors in Littleton community oppose "irresponsible development" on mudslide-prone land

Where there has been a church, developers want to build homes. Neighbors tell us there would be 105 units on 10 buildable acres.

The neighbors in Dutch Creek Farms are not happy.

The phrase that comes to mind here is "not in my backyard." Because a giant mound right up to many properties is what's in this backyard.

Paul Clark, an engineer who lives right below a giant mound of dirt, expresses his concerns with a development built on unsteady land uphill from his neighborhood. CBS

"I'm trying to save our neighborhood from irresponsible development," said Paul Clark, an engineer who lives right below that giant mound of dirt.

"There will be three retaining walls totaling 30 feet high and holding- suspending a pond that will run off from here suspended above," Clark explained.

When it rains it pours mud right into some of the homes.

Marguerite Klinger, a homeowner on the other side of the street recalled, "we had a big mudslide it came down so forcefully lined our streets."

If the possibility of sliding homes sounds familiar, that's because in 1998, three homes built on unstable ground were lost when they slid down nearby Green Mountain.

CBS News Colorado file footage shows people detailing the aftermath of a 1998 mudslide that destroyed three homes. CBS

There is fear that could happen here too.

Clark criticized the developers. "The reality is they can't make it work and they won't back off of that," he said.

Klinger is afraid the county is going to approve the developers' plans in the end: "We would like to think we have our county commissioners and our planning and zoning department working for the citizens rather than for the developers."

A blueprint shows plans for future development next to the Dutch Creek Farms community. CBS

CBS News Colorado reached out to the developers for the project, Peak Development Group and DVDE group. They responded with a text message stating: "We are following 100% of the very thorough development process for new communities in Jefferson County."

Hearings with the county have been postponed for now allowing the developers more time to alleviate concerns about sliding homes.