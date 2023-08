Little Mesa Fire estimated at 433 acres with zero containment

The Little Mesa Fire is burning about 15 miles southwest of Delta and is zero percent contained as of Friday. The fire is estimated at 433 acres.

Forest Service

Seventy-six fire personnel are fighting the fire. There are no evacuations ordered.

Fire investigators said the blaze was started by lightning.