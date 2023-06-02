Watch CBS News
Local News

Lithium battery being charged blamed for starting house fire in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters determined that a lithium battery that was being charged at the time caused a house fire on Friday morning. That fire led to the closure of southbound lanes of University Boulevard for more than an hour.

university-fire-lithium-battery-2.jpg
South Metro Fire Rescue

Fire crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the home in the 6300 block of South University Boulevard where smoke and flames were visible about 8 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. 

university-fire-lithium-battery.jpg
South Metro Fire Rescue

The Hazmat Team responded out of an abundance of caution. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.