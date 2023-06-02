Lithium battery being charged blamed for starting house fire in Denver

Firefighters determined that a lithium battery that was being charged at the time caused a house fire on Friday morning. That fire led to the closure of southbound lanes of University Boulevard for more than an hour.

Fire crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the home in the 6300 block of South University Boulevard where smoke and flames were visible about 8 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.

The Hazmat Team responded out of an abundance of caution.