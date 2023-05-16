Watch CBS News
Lisa Calderón announces endorsement in Denver mayor's race

The third place finisher in the voting for the Denver mayor's race on Tuesday announced her endorsement in the runoff election. Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough are the two candidates competing in the runoff, and Lisa Calderón says she's endorsing Johnston.

Lisa Calderón   CBS

Calderón's political team interviewed both candidates and created a grading system to come to this decision. She says it was "very hard to come by."

According to CBS News Colorado's Marissa Armas, the endorsement "will likely sway many progressive and/or Latino voters."

