Lightning strikes Wheat Ridge home, leaves holes in ceiling, roof

Lightning struck a home in Wheat Ridge on Wednesday afternoon when severe thunderstorms hit the Front Range. The lightning left a hole in the roof and ceiling and blew out the plugs of an electrical outlet.

West Metro Fire Rescue

Firefighters rushed to the home in the 3800 block of Everett Street in Wheat Ridge. Fortunately, there wasn't a fire.

West Metro Fire Rescue

The wiring is compromised and the family will have to stay somewhere else until it is repaired.