Lightning strikes hit homes in Colorado, one house sustains heavy damage

By Andrew Haubner

Firefighters in the far southern part of the Denver metro area on Sunday night responded to three different homes that were struck by lightning during a period of strong thunderstorms. One of the strikes caused a house fire in The Pinery in Douglas County.

Neighbors said they saw a strike of lightning ignite the flames at the home, which is located at Running Fox Way. Some told CBS Colorado that lightning strikes on houses in the neighborhood have happened in past years but that this was the first anyone had ever seen a fire started because of one.

Mason Snyders, 11, said that he saw smoke after the storm and thought they were low-lying clouds. Quickly, he realized that it was smoke from a house fire as his family and others in the area called first responders who arrived within roughly 10 minutes.

Authorities said people inside the house were able to escape without injuries after the fire started.

Despite worries about a possible attic collapse, no firefighters were injured.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 8:51 AM MDT

