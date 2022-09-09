Watch CBS News
Lightning sparks small fire near Dillon Archery Thursday evening

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The U.S. Forest Service has taken over command of a small fire near the Dillon Archery range that started Thursday night. 

Summit Fire & EMS crews responded just after 10:00 p.m. to a small fire above the Dillon Archery range for a wildfire. Earlier in the evening, the crew at Station 8 overheard a loud clap of thunder that coincided with a lightning strike in the area. That strike is believed to be responsible for starting the fire.

The fire is burning in standing and downed lodgepole pine, sage, and grasses. 

Fire danger remains high in the area and Summit Fire & EMS remind people that fuels like grasses and shrubs are quickly drying out and prone to burning. 

