Foothills Animal Shelter in Colorado gets lighter, larger and more comfortable cat quarters

The cat adoption center inside the Foothills Animal Shelter has reopened after a major renovation. The renovations include larger and more light-filled kennel spaces for the cats waiting for new homes.

"That's a lot of what this project was really meant to be, to be able to better suit our cat population based on their preferences and personalities," said Emmy VanLangevelde, marketing and community relations manager for Foothill Animal Shelter. "And improve shelter experience and visiting experience for patrons."

The renovations were mostly funded by a $70,000 grant from Petco Love, which is a national nonprofit. Unfortunately, the shelter says unforeseen construction costs put the project over budget.

Now Foothills Animal Shelter is raising money to cover the rest of the cost. You can donate online at the official website.

If you'd like to adopt a cat, dog or other small animal, the Adoption Centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with adoption visits ending at 4:30 p.m.