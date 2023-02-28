College player hits for the cycle — including two grand slams in the first inning

Northern Kentucky's Liam McFadden-Ackman didn't just hit for the cycle Sunday. He did it by starting his big day with two grand slams in the first inning.

McFadden-Ackman doubled in the second inning, tripled and lined out in the fourth and singled in the sixth. He finished 5 for 6 with 10 RBIs in the 27-4 win over Western Michigan, according to the school.

McFadden-Ackman, a junior infielder from Mason, Ohio, told ESPN that he had received over 100 text messages from family and friends after his historic performance.

.@LMack85 hits the 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗡 📺







NKU Baseball February 27, 2023

"You don't realize what's going on in the moment until you get to reflect on the day," he told ESPN. "Probably the best day I've ever had on the baseball field, for sure."

Fernando Tatis Sr., the father of Padres star Fernando Tatis, is the only player to ever hit two grand slams in one inning of a major league game. The former Cardinals slugger accomplished the feat in 1999 against the Dodgers.