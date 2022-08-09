Summit County teacher Leonard Grams faces sex assault charges, sheriff 'humbled by bravery of young victims to come forward'

A Summit Middle School physical education teacher is under arrest in a case the Summit County Sheriff called "heartbreaking."

Leonard Alan Grams, 61, is facing multiple counts of sexual assault on a child.

Summit County

Summit School District reported Grams to authorities after allegations of sexual misconduct toward female students came to light. The alleged crimes took place in the fall of 2021.

"I am humbled by the bravery of these young victims to come forward," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. "I am also proud of the Detectives investigating this case. The quality of their work, coupled with their compassion and empathy not just for the victims, but also their families, exemplifies the mission statement of the Summit County Sherriff's Office. This combined determination by both the victims and the detectives sends a clear message to predators, and more importantly to the community, that this type of behavior will not be tolerated."

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is asking any other possible victims in this case to call Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.