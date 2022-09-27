'LEAP' assistance helps with home heating costs for those who qualify

Does Colorado have enough energy capacity to keep up with future heat waves?

Staying warm in the cold can be overwhelming for some Colorado families struggling to make ends meet. A program called LEAP can help during the winter months (November through April).

Residents are eligible for LEAP assistance based on their monthly income. LEAP helps people get a heater or repairs. It can also help turn the heat back on for anyone with missed payments.

Thousands of Coloradans qualify for LEAP.

You may qualify for LEAP benefits if you:

Pay home heating costs, either directly to a utility company or to a landlord as part of rent.

Are a permanent legal resident of the United States and a Colorado resident or you have household members who are U.S. citizens.

Earn a maximum family household income that does not exceed 60% of the state median income level.

Provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. Valid forms of identification include: Colorado driver's license or Colorado Identification card United States Military Identification Card or Military Dependent's Identification card United States Coast Guard Merchant Mariner card Native American Tribal document



For more information: cdhs.colorado.gov/leap or call (866) HEAT-HELP (432-8435).