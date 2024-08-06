Three groups file lawsuit against Suncor's Colorado refinery in Commerce City

A lawsuit has been filed against Suncor over their refinery in the Denver metro area. The refinery is located in Commerce City and processes nearly 100,000 barrels per day.

CBS

Lawyers representing the environmental groups GreenLatinos, 350 Colorado and The Sierra Club say Suncor violated the conditions of its federal pollution permits over the last few years.

The lawsuit says Suncor's pollutants are an ongoing health threat to the people living nearby, which include predominantly communities of color.

The groups involved in the lawsuit hope to get action from Suncor on its continued Clean Air Act violations.

A corporate representative for Suncor shared a statement about the lawsuit: "We are aware of the complaint and are reviewing the matter."

Earlier this year the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment fined Suncor $10.5 million for air pollution violations.