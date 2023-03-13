Lawsuit filed against manufacturer of gun used by Boulder grocery store shooting suspect

A lawsuit has been filed against the manufacturer of the gun used by the Boulder grocery store shooting suspect. Police said the gunman walked into the King Soopers on South Table Mesa on March 22, 2021 and shot and killed 10 people.

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 26: A woman walks past a memorial at a King Soopers Grocery store on March 26, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. The shooting at the King Soopers Grocery on Monday left ten people dead, including one police officer. Chet Strange / Getty Images

Authorities have said the suspect surrendered after another officer shot and wounded him.

The estate of one of the victims of that shooting is filing the lawsuit. The lawsuit claims the manufacturer promoted the image of the firearm as a combat weapon used to kill.

The lawyers behind the lawsuit say it is similar to one brought by victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Investigators said Alissa passed a background check to legally buy a Ruger AR-556 pistol, which resembles an AR-15 rifle with a slightly shorter stock, six days before the shooting.