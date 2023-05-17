Lawsuit filed against tour company for last summer's deadly plane crash in Boulder County

A lawsuit has been filed against an aerial tour company for last summer's deadly plane crash in Boulder County. That crash sparked a wildfire and evacuations in the towns of Gold Hill and Ward.

CBS

The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive in July 2022. Sandra Kirby, 48, and her two teenage children were killed in the crash along with the pilot, Steven Chase, 32.

The lawsuit alleges Blue Bird Aviation and VX Aviation failed to exercise reasonable care in operating the flight, maintaining the plan, inspecting the plane and otherwise negligently causing the crash to occur.

According to records, the registration certificate for the plane expired several months before the crash.