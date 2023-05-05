Watch CBS News
Local News

Law enforcement community honors officers who died in line of duty

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado's law enforcement community is making sure to remember the officers, who sacrificed their lives for others.

The ceremony took place in Golden, where seven names were added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial on Friday. Four of the names are from officers, who died between 2021 and 2022.

Three other past line-of-duty deaths dating back to 1881 were also added to the memorial.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 3:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.