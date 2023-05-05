Law enforcement community honors officers who died in line of duty
Colorado's law enforcement community is making sure to remember the officers, who sacrificed their lives for others.
The ceremony took place in Golden, where seven names were added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial on Friday. Four of the names are from officers, who died between 2021 and 2022.
Three other past line-of-duty deaths dating back to 1881 were also added to the memorial.
