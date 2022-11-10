Watch CBS News
Rep. Lauren Boebert takes lead over challenger Adam Frisch in U.S. House District 3 for first time since election night

Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race update
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race update 02:40

For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.

lauren-boebert.jpg
Rep. Lauren Boebert in Grand Junction on Tuesday night CBS

On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows an almost a 400 vote lead for Boebert over Frisch. 

CBS News was projecting as of 10:40 a.m. that Boebert had 50.1% of the votes compared to Frisch, who had 49.9% of the Colorado U.S. House District 3 race.

US House District 3

