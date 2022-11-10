Rep. Lauren Boebert takes lead over challenger Adam Frisch in U.S. House District 3 for first time since election night

For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.

Rep. Lauren Boebert in Grand Junction on Tuesday night CBS

On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows an almost a 400 vote lead for Boebert over Frisch.

CBS News was projecting as of 10:40 a.m. that Boebert had 50.1% of the votes compared to Frisch, who had 49.9% of the Colorado U.S. House District 3 race.