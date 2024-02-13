Rep. Lauren Boebert among Republicans who successfully voted to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado congresswoman, is among the 214 Republicans who voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday over Mayorkas' handling of immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border. Another Colorado Republican, however, was one of 213 members of Congress to vote not to impeach him.

Rep. Ken Buck voted against impeaching Mayorkas -- just the second time a Cabinet member has been impeached in U.S. history. Three Republicans voted with every Democrats against impeachment. Two Republicans and two Democrats were absent. It was the second attempt to impeach Mayorkas in as many weeks.

RELATED: House impeaches Alejandro Mayorkas in historic vote, punishing DHS chief over handling of U.S.-Mexico border

"I voted to impeach Mayorkas for facilitating an invasion at our southern border and intentionally neglecting his most basic duties to protect the homeland and the American people," Boebert said in a statement. "Mayorkas has released more than 6.2 million illegals into our communities, including terrorists and criminals. Mayorkas has lied, he has violated 10 laws passed by Congress, and he has disregarded his oath to the Constitution. Today, the House of Representatives held this liar and rogue bureaucrat accountable to the American people."

A spokeswoman for the agency, which was formed in 2002, shot back at allegations from Republicans.

"Without a shred of evidence or legitimate Constitutional grounds, and despite bipartisan opposition, House Republicans have falsely smeared a dedicated public servant who has spent more than 20 years enforcing our laws and serving our country," Mia Ehrenberg, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security will continue working every day to keep Americans safe."

The vote now goes to the Senate, which Democrats control and where it's likely to fail.