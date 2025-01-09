Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert introduces bill to abolish Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Thursday that she and a fellow Republican in the House of Representatives have introduced legislation to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Rep. Lauren Boebert talks to reporters following a House Republican caucus meeting in the basement of the U.S. Capitol in December. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Boebert, who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, is working with Rep. Eric Burlison from Missouri on the bill.

The ATF is a law enforcement agency responsible for enforcing federal criminal laws regarding alcohol, tobacco, firearms, explosives, and arson. It often works in partnership with federal, state, local, and international law enforcement.

Some of its primary responsibilities include:

Protecting the public from violent criminals and terrorism

Preventing the illegal use and trafficking of firearms, explosives, alcohol and tobacco products

Issuing and ensuring compliance with licenses for firearms dealers

Boebert is a strong opponent of gun control legislation. In a statement Thursday, she said that the ATF violates Americans' Second Amendment rights.

"I cannot imagine under any circumstance or administration where the ATF serves as an ally to the Second Amendment and law-abiding firearm owners across America. As co-chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus, I'm eager to continue this effort with Rep. Burlison to defend our constitutional rights. The ATF should be abolished before they eventually abolish our Second Amendment," said Boebert.

"The ATF is emblematic of the deep-state bureaucracy that believes it can infringe on constitutional liberties without consequence," said Burlison. "If this agency cannot uphold its duty to serve the people within the framework of the Constitution, it has no place in our government."

The Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms. According to the Pew Research Center, about a third of U.S. adults said they own a gun. A Pew survey showed Americans are divided over whether it should be easier or more difficult to obtain a gun, primarily among party lines.

The center's report stated, "A majority of Americans (61%) say it is too easy to legally obtain a gun in this country, according to the June 2023 survey. Far fewer (9%) say it is too hard, while another 30% say it's about right."

Boebert's "Abolish the ATF Act of 2025" legislation does not provide further details on how the process would take place.

When asked if the ATF's responsibilities of investigating bombings, terrorism, violent criminals, and trafficking would be filled by other governmental agencies, Boebert said, "Under President Trump and the DOGE initiative, we are going to see the most efficient government ever and eliminate the need for misguided and unconstitutional agencies like the ATF. When we get reformers like Kash Patel in at the FBI and other America First leaders in charge of our agencies, I am confident the American people will be safer than ever."