Latin American Educational Foundation helps Latinos in Colorado excel in higher education

Thanks to the Latin American Educational Foundation, many of Colorado's future leaders are able to better access higher education. LAEF helps provide scholarship money to Latinos throughout Colorado who are pursuing college degrees.

One of those who has earned the scholarship of late is Armando Maqueda Garcia. Maqueda Garcia, a senior at Colorado State University, is a leader on campus.

"I am really honored to be here at Colorado State University," Maqueda Garcia said.

Maqueda Garcia is the son of Mexican immigrants who call Colorado home.

"They left Mexico as teenagers. For me to be able to graduate from a four-year institute really goes to show that their hard work has paid off," Maqueda Garcia said.

While Maqueda Garcia is a strong student, he said focusing on his education wouldn't have been as easy if he had to spend extra time working several jobs in order to pay for schooling. Thanks to scholarships like the one he has received from LAEF, Maqueda Garcia can focus on his studies each night.

"I got it right out of high school, I am grateful for the system and the support it has provided me," Maqueda Garcia said.

LAEF's past recipients are proven leaders throughout Colorado now. Prior recipients include lawyers, engineers, non-profit leaders and more.

"One of my favorite events has been going to the Latin American Educational Foundation gala in March where I'm able to network with professionals that are LatinX," Maqueda Garcia said.

The scholarship wouldn't be possible today without the dedication and vision of generations prior. Leaders within the Latino community, including Val and Vangie Sena, helped create the scholarship decades ago. To fund it they would host events to raise cash.

"The money-making mechanisms that we had was just a dance in the fall and a breakfast in the spring," Vangie Sena said.

Maqueda Garcia, just one of many recipients currently in school, has already received job offers upon graduation. He said his family is thrilled to have him leading the way as a first-generation student who will graduate college.

"As Latinos, we want to strive to be the best versions of ourselves that we can be. I hope I can further inspire other family members in my family to continue pursuing higher education," Maqueda Garcia said. "They are really excited to see me graduate. I am over here forming a legacy."