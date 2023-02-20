Latest episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" set in fictional Colorado college. Here's where it was actually shot.

Hit TV series adapted from video game How the creator of HBO's "The Last of Us" honors the game's story on television 06:01

Sunday's episode of HBO's hit series "The Last of Us" sees the show's two main characters reach Jackson, Wyoming before realizing they likely would need to go to Colorado.

The popular post-apocalyptic drama series is based on an award-winning video game centering around a father, played by Pedro Pascal, who lost his daughter in a global pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection and must now escort a girl, played by Bella Ramsey, across the country.

It's become HBO's second-most watched series premiere in more than a decade.

RELATED: How storytelling is the secret behind "The Last of Us" success and newfound audience

We'll try to minimize spoilers in this article, but if you haven't yet watched the episode and don't want anything spoiled, bookmark this page and read this story after you've seen it.

Pascal's and Ramsey's characters -- Joel and Ellie, respectively -- travel by horse from Jackson southeast to Colorado. They attempt to meet up with a group of people at the fictional University of Eastern Colorado, which also exists in the video game.

Pedro Pascal, left, and Bella Ramsey, cast members in "The Last of Us," pose together at the premiere of the HBO series, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello

In the game, the university is in Boulder, leading fans to think it might be the University of Colorado, but fans and apparent critics have noted that the design of the campus and its mascot more closely resemble Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

On Twitter, Barstool Colorado State said the campus "basically copy and pasted CSU."

The latest episode of “The Last of Us” basically copy and pasted CSU 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1HqOY5R7S7 — Barstool Colorado State (@BarstoolCSU) February 20, 2023

Another account, @greycloudscos, pointed out specific locations that appear in the game that look like real locations on campus, such as Yates Hall, Morgan Library and Clark Building.

That account tweeted: "Bruh this is CSU!!! Ahh!!""Remember how in the game they go to a university in Boulder but it's 'University of Eastern Colorado' and they're the Rams," tweeted @TheTate_.

"Hold up #TheLastOfUs," tweeted @ladama. "Apparently in the game it's very obvious that University of Eastern Colorado is based on Colorado State U, but then they say they're in Boulder which is incredibly typical 😆 #TheLastOfUs"

But the show wasn't filmed in Boulder, Fort Collins or anywhere else in Colorado, despite the setting of the last episode.

According to the Internet Movie Film Database, "In late November of 2021, filming occurred at Mount Royal University and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), expected to recreate the fictional University of Eastern Colorado from the game. Snow was removed at SAIT and foliage was added to both locations to produce an autumnal setting."