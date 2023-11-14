Watch CBS News
U.S.

Late Show with David Letterman marquee sign grand prize in Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

For those who have dreamed of owning a piece of TV history, now you're in luck! Late Show host David Letterman is offering the chance to own the original sign from his talk show on the 30th anniversary of the historic late-night show.    

The Late Show With David Letterman Resumes Filming
NEW YORK - JANUARY 02: A general view of the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater during a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman on January 2, 2008 in New York City.  Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

The original 20-by-8-foot marquee sign is part of the grand prize in a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser. Those who want to enter the sweepstakes can do so by making a donation to Habitat for Humanity. 

The winner will also fly to New York City to be a guest on the Barbara Gaines show. 

Dave is a longtime supporter of Habitat where he first began volunteering in response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.          

LINK: Late Show Sweepstakes

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 2:49 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.