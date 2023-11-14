Late Show with David Letterman marquee sign grand prize in Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

For those who have dreamed of owning a piece of TV history, now you're in luck! Late Show host David Letterman is offering the chance to own the original sign from his talk show on the 30th anniversary of the historic late-night show.

NEW YORK - JANUARY 02: A general view of the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater during a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman on January 2, 2008 in New York City. Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

The original 20-by-8-foot marquee sign is part of the grand prize in a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser. Those who want to enter the sweepstakes can do so by making a donation to Habitat for Humanity.

The winner will also fly to New York City to be a guest on the Barbara Gaines show.

Dave is a longtime supporter of Habitat where he first began volunteering in response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

LINK: Late Show Sweepstakes