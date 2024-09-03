The last Mount Blue Sky visitors summit Colorado's 14th highest peak until Memorial Day 2026

There was a small cue of cars Monday evening, as people waited until they could drive up Mt. Blue Sky Road to the parking lot at the top of Colorado's 14th-highest peak. No reservations have been needed after 6 p.m. due to restrictions put in place in recent years to try to limit the crowds seeking the nation's highest paved road.

The summit of Mount Blue Sky. CBS

"We always try to get the sunset shots; they are so beautiful out there. You know it was my first 14er so I've been coming back as much as possible," said Eric Soutter, who was with his girlfriend, photographer Lindsey Graham.

Graham likes to seek out the mountain goats and bighorn sheep, "They really come down the mountain at sunset. It's a perfect time to get up there toward the top so you can watch them."

They were among the last to head up the final stretch of road. But it would be a bumpy ride because 7/10th of a mile through the area around Summit Lake is the biggest issue.

CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet talks to people visiting Mount Blue Sky before it closes for the season. CBS

"It's not just an abuse or vehicle-related construction project. There are dynamic hydraulics going on in that area. Because it's a high alpine environment that particular area is difficult to keep smooth.," said Patsy McEntee, Clear Creek District Ranger. "You know this is a 1931 built road that's an engineering marvel, but it's also a very sensitive environment with lots of habitat."

The closure of the road however is an additional strike in the heart of the high mountain visitors. In 2022, Denver Mountain Parks closed the Echo Lake Lodge with plans for historic restoration of the property. Years of overuse of the 98-year-old building had taken a toll. The septic system was overwhelmed by visitors and it led to the termination of the lease with the concessionaire who ran a gift shop and restaurant in a manner that was its own history lesson. Much grumbling from fans of the old place ensued. Its opening won't be until at least 2026 as Denver Mountain Parks develops plans for approval and meets historic parameters.

The highway to the summit of Mount Blue Sky. CBS

The road to the top of Mt. Blue Sky will have its own difficulties. Road work will mostly take place in warmer months next year. And in a place with nine months of winter and three months of hoping are the norm, it will take time.

Re-opening of the road is currently hoped for on Memorial Day Weekend 2026.