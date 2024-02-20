FTC to refund $1.25 million to those tricked by LASIK surgery chain. Here's how to file a claim

Nearly 160,000 Americans could be eligible for a refund if misled by the nation's biggest LASIK chain, which advertised the surgery for as little $300 an eye, even though most consumers would not qualify for that price, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

Ohio-based LCA-Vision, operating business under the names LasikPlus and Joffe MediCenter, paid $1.25 million to settle claims that it used deceptive bait-and-switch advertising to trick people into thinking they could have their vision corrected for less than $300, according to the FTC.

"Many people wasted their time at LASIK consultations only to learn that the surgery would cost much more than they expected," the agency stated.

Only 6.5% of those who came in for a consultation were eligible for the advertised promotional price for both eyes, which required having near-normal vision, or good enough eye sight to drive without glasses. Everyone else was typically given a price of between $1,800 and $2,295 per eye, the FTC said.

In addition, some ads neglected to state upfront that the advertised price was per eye.

How to file a LASIK claim

The commission is sending notices to 159,711 consumers who could be eligible for a payment, provided they visited a LasikPlus or Joffe MediCenter facility for a LASIK consultation but declined surgery after learning the real price.

Those who get an email or letter with a claim identification number can then apply for a payment online by May 20, 2024, at www.ftc.gov/lasik.

The FTC expects to mail payments in 2024 but does not yet have a specific mailing date.

Folks who need help with their claims can call the administrator at 1-877-871-0504.

Payment amounts will depend on several factors, including how many people file a claim.