Larimer County's K9 Mav shows off his new helmet thanks to Colorado couple's donation
A K9 officer with Larimer County looked happy to show off a new helmet thanks to a donation by community members Cindy and Jerry. The couple donated a K9 Helm CS-1 protective helmet.
Larimer County said it will help protect Mav from blunt force objects and protect his vision on high-risk deployments.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office posted this message on its Facebook page, "Thank you for your support with helping keep our K9s safe while they're protecting our community!"