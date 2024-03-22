Larimer County's K9 Mav shows off his new helmet thanks to Colorado couple's donation

A K9 officer with Larimer County looked happy to show off a new helmet thanks to a donation by community members Cindy and Jerry. The couple donated a K9 Helm CS-1 protective helmet.

K9 Mav with his new helmet Larimer County

Larimer County said it will help protect Mav from blunt force objects and protect his vision on high-risk deployments.

Larimer County

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office posted this message on its Facebook page, "Thank you for your support with helping keep our K9s safe while they're protecting our community!"

K9 Mav Larimer County