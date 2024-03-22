Watch CBS News
Local News

Larimer County's K9 Mav shows off his new helmet thanks to Colorado couple's donation

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A K9 officer with Larimer County looked happy to show off a new helmet thanks to a donation by community members Cindy and Jerry. The couple donated a K9 Helm CS-1 protective helmet. 

k-9-helmet-copy.jpg
K9 Mav with his new helmet Larimer County

Larimer County said it will help protect Mav from blunt force objects and protect his vision on high-risk deployments. 

k9-mav-larimer-county.jpg
Larimer County

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office posted this message on its Facebook page, "Thank you for your support with helping keep our K9s safe while they're protecting our community!"

larimer-county-sheriff-k-9-helmet.jpg
K9 Mav Larimer County
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 10:55 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.