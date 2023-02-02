Larimer County Sheriff's deputies search for road rage suspect

Deputies in Larimer County are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident. It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 near Donella Court and South Timberline Road.

Investigators say a man in a red pickup truck blocked the road and prevented a woman from driving away.

CBS

The suspect left his truck and yelled at the woman's window, flashing what appeared to be a law enforcement or security badge but gave no identifying information. He continued to yell at her about her driving.

When witnesses stepped in, the man drove away. No one was hurt.

Detectives describe the man as a white male around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing bicycle or motocross clothing.

The Colorado State Patrol has reported more than 31,000 road rage incidents last year, a record high.