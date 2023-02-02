Watch CBS News
Local News

Larimer County Sheriff's deputies search for road rage suspect

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Deputies in Larimer County are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident. It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 near Donella Court and South Timberline Road. 

Investigators say a man in a red pickup truck blocked the road and prevented a woman from driving away. 

road-rage-larimer-county.jpg
CBS

The suspect left his truck and yelled at the woman's window, flashing what appeared to be a law enforcement or security badge but gave no identifying information. He continued to yell at her about her driving. 

When witnesses stepped in, the man drove away. No one was hurt. 

Detectives describe the man as a white male around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing bicycle or motocross clothing. 

The Colorado State Patrol has reported more than 31,000 road rage incidents last year, a record high. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 3:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.