Halligan Fire spreads to 150 acres, 40% containment northwest of Fort Collins; no threats reported

The Halligan Fire was sparked by lighting strikes Monday evening in the area of the Halligan Reservoir outside of Livermore and northwest of Fort Collins. As of Tuesday night at 10 p.m., the fire was at about 150 acres with 40% containment. There were no threats to people or structures.

LIVERMORE FIRE

On Tuesday, Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted it had taken command and increased air and ground resources responding to the fire.

#HalliganFire2022 update: fire remains at 150 acres. Crews will resume operations in the morning with additional fire personnel. This will be the final update for June 28 unless conditions change. @FireLivermore @LarimerOEM — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) June 29, 2022

According to Livermore Fire Protection District, the Halligan Fire was in very rugged terrain, where wildland firefighters were taking the lead. The initial response was in the north fork area of the reservoir, which is northwest of Livermore and west of Highway 287.

Since, the fire began Monday, there was no report of any threat to people or structures.

LFPD Crews are on scene of the #Halliganfire located on the north fork area of the reservoir. Crews will monitor the fire and begin air and ground operations in the morning with @LarimerSheriff Office wildlife firefighters. At this time no structures are threatened. pic.twitter.com/pBmRLYcFhn — Livermore Fire Protection District (@FireLivermore) June 28, 2022

LFPD crews are in route to report of smoke and fire on the area of the Halligan Reservoir pic.twitter.com/NaecmeUjds — Livermore Fire Protection District (@FireLivermore) June 28, 2022