Watch CBS News
Local News

Halligan Fire spreads to 150 acres, 40% containment northwest of Fort Collins; no threats reported

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

The Halligan Fire was sparked by lighting strikes Monday evening in the area of the Halligan Reservoir outside of Livermore and northwest of Fort Collins. As of Tuesday night at 10 p.m., the fire was at about 150 acres with 40% containment. There were no threats to people or structures.

halligan-fire-livermore-fire.jpg
LIVERMORE FIRE

On Tuesday, Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted it had taken command and increased air and ground resources responding to the fire.

According to Livermore Fire Protection District, the Halligan Fire was in very rugged terrain, where wildland firefighters were taking the lead. The initial response was in the north fork area of the reservoir, which is northwest of Livermore and west of Highway 287.

Since, the fire began Monday, there was no report of any threat to people or structures.

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 10:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.