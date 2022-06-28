Halligan Fire spreads to 150 acres, 40% containment northwest of Fort Collins; no threats reported
The Halligan Fire was sparked by lighting strikes Monday evening in the area of the Halligan Reservoir outside of Livermore and northwest of Fort Collins. As of Tuesday night at 10 p.m., the fire was at about 150 acres with 40% containment. There were no threats to people or structures.
On Tuesday, Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted it had taken command and increased air and ground resources responding to the fire.
According to Livermore Fire Protection District, the Halligan Fire was in very rugged terrain, where wildland firefighters were taking the lead. The initial response was in the north fork area of the reservoir, which is northwest of Livermore and west of Highway 287.
Since, the fire began Monday, there was no report of any threat to people or structures.
