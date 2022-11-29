Missing Larimer County teen with autism back safe at Fort Collins home
A teenage boy who has autism was found safe after being reported missing in Fort Collins on Monday night, Larimer County Sheriff's confirmed early on Tuesday morning.
The teenager was at one point missing for several hours and had last been seen in the 1100 block of East County Road 30 near Donath Lake.
LCSO confirmed he was safe and reunited with his family just after midnight on Tuesday.
