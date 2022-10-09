Larimer County drug trafficking ring busted, 5 arrested

A large amount of drugs and guns were seized in Larimer County as part of a long-term narcotics investigation this past week. Five people were arrested.

Trey Renfro and Jose Angel Morales Larimer County

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force investigated the drug trafficking organization that was believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned the presence of firearms was a common theme with the organization.

On Oct. 5, multiple search warrants were executed with the assistance of several partner agencies at:

1300 block of Nickel Drive, Loveland

900 block of East Swallow Road, Fort Collins

1000 block of East 5th Street, Loveland

300 block of 7th Street, Frederick

Throughout the operation, many items were seized and other property recovered including:

3.4 pounds of cocaine ($64,000 street value)

3.3 grams of fentanyl

17 firearms (1 suspected ghost gun)

$44,000 in US Currency

340 tabs of LSD

500 Xanax pills

5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

Narcotics distribution equipment

Authorities arrested five people that day and booked them into the Larimer County Jail.

Josue Hernandez Tremillo, Cheyenne Merlino and Aaron Marez Larimer County

Tray Renfro, 27, of Fort Collins was arrested for warrants including conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He remains in custody on $250,000 bond.

Jose Angel Morales-Acevedo, 21,of Loveland was arrested for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He remains in custody on $300,000 bond.

Josue Hernandez-Tremillo, 29, of Frederick was arrested for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He remains in custody on $300,000 bond.

Cheyenne Lakoda Merlino, 21, of Loveland was arrested with possession intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. She bonded out on a $250,000 on Oct. 6.

Aaron Marez, 26, of Loveland was arrested on Oct. 6 for warrants of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He bonded out on Oct. 6 on a $1,000 bond.

Detectives are still looking for Noah Klausner, 22, of Windsor, Soteros Palmer-Hillman, 25, of Parker, Trevor Gregory, 26, of Loveland. Those suspects are wanted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance among other charges.

