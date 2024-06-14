Watch CBS News
Local News

Large hail and damaging winds possible across Denver, Eastern Plains

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Large hail and damaging winds possible across Denver, Eastern Plains
Large hail and damaging winds possible across Denver, Eastern Plains 02:29

A busy day with hail, damaging winds and flooding is possible Friday afternoon and evening in the Denver Metro area.  

1.png
CBS

A level 2 out of 5 has been issued for Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and all the Plains. The main concerns will be hail up to 1.75" in diameter and damaging wind gusts to 75 MPH. 

Storms look to impact the Denver Metro area between 1-4 PM. At this point, hail is looking increasingly likely. As storms push east, the wind threat will increase for the Plains through 7 PM. A few non-severe showers and thunderstorms will be possible until midnight.  

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 9:38 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.