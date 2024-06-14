Large hail and damaging winds possible across Denver, Eastern Plains

Large hail and damaging winds possible across Denver, Eastern Plains

Large hail and damaging winds possible across Denver, Eastern Plains

A busy day with hail, damaging winds and flooding is possible Friday afternoon and evening in the Denver Metro area.

CBS

A level 2 out of 5 has been issued for Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and all the Plains. The main concerns will be hail up to 1.75" in diameter and damaging wind gusts to 75 MPH.

Storms look to impact the Denver Metro area between 1-4 PM. At this point, hail is looking increasingly likely. As storms push east, the wind threat will increase for the Plains through 7 PM. A few non-severe showers and thunderstorms will be possible until midnight.