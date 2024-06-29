2 lanes of westbound Interstate 70 closed for crash involving 2 motorcycles west of Denver

Two lanes of westbound Interstate 70 were closed after a crash Saturday morning that involved 2 motorcycles.

That crash was reported near US40 in El Rancho, about 3 miles west of Genesee.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash around 10:15 a.m. Traffic cameras showed the two right lanes blocked as other motorists helped direct traffic around the crash and tend to what appeared to be an injured person.

Colorado State Patrol later arrived and were seen assisting with the crash. There was no immediate confirmation about the cause, but CSP says three people were taken to the hospital.

Traffic cameras showed a lengthy traffic backup with just the left lane open around 10:30 a.m.

Saturday's crash wasn't far from a crash that occurred Friday on I-70, where a truck carrying a trailer full of carrots burst into flames, causing a one-acre wildfire and closing the highway for hours.