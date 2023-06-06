Lance Ball, former Denver Broncos running back, arrested in domestic violence incident in Highlands Ranch
Former Broncos running back Lance Ball has been arrested in Douglas County for allegedly assault in a domestic disturbance.
Ball was taken into custody at a home near Venneford Ranch Road and South University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch on Monday, June 5th.
Ball played for the Broncos from 2009 to 2012, playing in 41 games and scoring 4 touchdowns with 944 all-purpose yards.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.