Lance Ball, former Denver Broncos running back, arrested in domestic violence incident in Highlands Ranch

Former Broncos running back Lance Ball has been arrested in Douglas County for allegedly assault in a domestic disturbance.

Ball was taken into custody at a home near Venneford Ranch Road and South University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch on Monday, June 5th.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Ball played for the Broncos from 2009 to 2012, playing in 41 games and scoring 4 touchdowns with 944 all-purpose yards.