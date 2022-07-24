Man shoots 3 people in Lamar, killing 2, and later kills himself

Three people were shot and two died this weekend in a town in southeastern Colorado. It happened in Lamar on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting suspect led police on a chase afterwards and authorities say he committed suicide when officers were closing in and it was clear he was not going to escape.

At 2 p.m. police were called to an apartment building on Mullen Street and found that inside one man and woman had been shot and killed and another woman was suffering from gunshot wounds.

While emergency responders raced to get the injured woman medical care, police put out a call for help from other agencies to help find the vehicle the suspect was believed to have driven off from the scene in.

That vehicle was located in Granada, a town to the east of Lamar, and a large police response then became involved in trying to arrest the suspect. A chase took place and continued to the town of Holly near the Colorado-Kansas border. Stop sticks were used to slow the suspect's vehicle and then he stopped in a field and shot himself, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

None of the identities of the people involved have been released. The condition of the shooting victim who survived hasn't been released.