Lakota tribal members to meet with Colorado State University 1 year after buffalo revitalization

Lakota tribal members will meet Thursday at the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins to continue the buffalo revitalization partnership that began one year ago. The tribal members are traveling from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

In March 2023, The Tipi Raisers, which is a Lafayette, Colorado-based nonprofit organization, brought Lakota youth to CSU to be trained in buffalo vaccination, tagging, and blood testing by industry professionals alongside the University's Laramie Foothills Bison Conservation Herd.

The joint effort saw five buffalo delivered to a Lakota-led herd on Pine Ridge in April 2023.

On Thursday, tribal members will team up with veterinarians and professors of agriculture at CSU for the annual "round-up" where the animals will be tagged, vaccinated and blood-tested.

The round-up is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at the CSU Foothil Campus within the school's bison facility.