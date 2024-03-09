Watch CBS News
Lakewood police shoot and kill man who allegedly came at them with weapon

The Lakewood Police Department says its officers shot and killed a man who came at them with a gun Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the La Quinta Inn at 7190 W Hampden Ave. When they arrived, they found a man with a weapon.

"The suspect refused orders and began coming towards Agents with a weapon," the department said in a statement. "Three Lakewood Agents fired, striking the suspect. Agents immediately rendered medical aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene."

Lakewood police officers shot and killed a man at the La Quinta Inn at 7190 W. Hampden Ave. on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Lakewood Police Department

Police officials did not identify the man, other than to say he was a white man in his 40s. 

The shooting is being investigated by the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team and the three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave. No other information was immediately available.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 6:15 PM MST

