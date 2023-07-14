Lakewood police search for suspects who pepper sprayed employees, stole several items
Lakewood police are searching for a suspected couple that allegedly pepper sprayed employees at a store where they stole several items.
Police say it happened at a Five Below store on July 1. The suspects had matching purple bandanas along with "Lilo and Stitch" t-shirts.
One of the suspects left one of their flip-flops behind at the scene, according to the police department.
