Lakewood police search for suspects who pepper sprayed employees, stole several items

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Lakewood police are searching for a suspected couple that allegedly pepper sprayed employees at a store where they stole several items.

Police say it happened at a Five Below store on July 1. The suspects had matching purple bandanas along with "Lilo and Stitch" t-shirts. 

One of the suspects left one of their flip-flops behind at the scene, according to the police department. 

First published on July 14, 2023 / 2:52 PM

