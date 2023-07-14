Lakewood police search for suspects who pepper sprayed employees, stole several items

Lakewood police are searching for a suspected couple that allegedly pepper sprayed employees at a store where they stole several items.

Police say it happened at a Five Below store on July 1. The suspects had matching purple bandanas along with "Lilo and Stitch" t-shirts.

LAKEWOOD POLICE SEEK “SPICY” COUPLE IN MATCHING CLOTHES Ohana means family. Family means no one gets left behind or... Posted by Lakewood Police Department on Thursday, July 13, 2023

One of the suspects left one of their flip-flops behind at the scene, according to the police department.