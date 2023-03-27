Watch CBS News
Local News

Second suspect caught after Lakewood police officer and other suspect injured in shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Lakewood police officer and a suspect have been taken to a hospital after both were injured by gunfire in a shooting. The other suspect was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. near South Owens Street and West Alameda Avenue.

lakewood-police-shooting-lakewood-police-department.jpg
Lakewood Police Department

According to a department spokesman, officers were dispatched to West Alameda Avenue South Oak Street in response to a call that a postal worker was robbed by two people. Officers found a female suspect a block away near the Grease Monkey auto repair shop.

That suspect shot at officers, police say, and at least one officer fired back. The woman and a female officer were both shot and are in the hospital.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg



First published on March 27, 2023 / 3:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

