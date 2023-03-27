Second suspect caught after Lakewood police officer and other suspect injured in shooting

A Lakewood police officer and a suspect have been taken to a hospital after both were injured by gunfire in a shooting. The other suspect was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. near South Owens Street and West Alameda Avenue.

Lakewood Police Department

According to a department spokesman, officers were dispatched to West Alameda Avenue South Oak Street in response to a call that a postal worker was robbed by two people. Officers found a female suspect a block away near the Grease Monkey auto repair shop.

That suspect shot at officers, police say, and at least one officer fired back. The woman and a female officer were both shot and are in the hospital.