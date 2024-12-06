Lakewood police officers go holiday shopping with young Coloradans

Public safety isn't the only priority for police officers in Colorado; they also work hard to create community connections and build trust. On Friday the Lakewood Police Department took that mission to a Target store in the Colorado Mills shopping area.

CBS

Detective Jesus Chavez was among the officers who took part in their third annual Heroes and Helpers campaign.

"This is a program where we invite special needs students from Jeffco schools that are in the city of Lakewood to come shop with us," he said.

Students from four high schools and two middle schools were given $100 to shop. They made a list of items they would like to have and partnered with an officer who helped them shop.

Chavez has had Friday circled on his calendar for quite a while.

"I tell my coworkers that there's only a few days that I love to show up to work, and today's one of them at work," he said.

Chavez is a school resource officer who goes by the nickname Moose, but on Friday you could call him Officer Saint Nick. He and the other officers made things extra fun for the kids by making the shopping experience feel a bit like a police investigation.

"We've got to find (a game) somewhere. We've been looking for a while," one of the officers joked.

Heroes and Helpers is one of the many ways the Lakewood Police Department gives back to the youth. The other events include Discover the Blue, a youth police academy. If you want to donate to the Lakewood Police Department to help them in these missions, visit lakewood.org/Government/Departments/Police.